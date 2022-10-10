Red Cross pauses Ukraine operations for security reasons

Europe

Reuters
10 October, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 07:33 pm

Related News

Red Cross pauses Ukraine operations for security reasons

Reuters
10 October, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 07:33 pm
FILE PHOTO: Residents look for medical attention and medicines as the Red Cross brings humanitarian aid in Staryi Saltiv, a village retaken by Ukrainian forces, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
FILE PHOTO: Residents look for medical attention and medicines as the Red Cross brings humanitarian aid in Staryi Saltiv, a village retaken by Ukrainian forces, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The International Committee of the Red Cross and at least one other aid group have temporarily halted their work in Ukraine for security reasons, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, after Russia fired missiles at cities across Ukraine.

"For security reasons, our teams have paused operations today," a spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Reuters question. The ICRC has some 700 staff working at 10 locations across the country and delivers aid and medicine, including to the millions of people displaced by the ongoing conflict. 

The Norwegian Refugee Council also said that it had halted its aid operations in Ukraine until it is safe to resume.

"We cannot aid vulnerable communities when our aid workers are hiding from a barrage of bombs and in fear of repeated attacks," said Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the NRC.

World+Biz

Red Cross / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

11m | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

26m | Videos
An exceptional school in Dinajpur

An exceptional school in Dinajpur

2h | Videos
Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows