Red Cross pauses Ukraine operations for security reasons

FILE PHOTO: Residents look for medical attention and medicines as the Red Cross brings humanitarian aid in Staryi Saltiv, a village retaken by Ukrainian forces, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The International Committee of the Red Cross and at least one other aid group have temporarily halted their work in Ukraine for security reasons, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, after Russia fired missiles at cities across Ukraine.

"For security reasons, our teams have paused operations today," a spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Reuters question. The ICRC has some 700 staff working at 10 locations across the country and delivers aid and medicine, including to the millions of people displaced by the ongoing conflict.

The Norwegian Refugee Council also said that it had halted its aid operations in Ukraine until it is safe to resume.

"We cannot aid vulnerable communities when our aid workers are hiding from a barrage of bombs and in fear of repeated attacks," said Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the NRC.