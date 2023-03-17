Reactions to ICC's arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

Europe

Reuters
17 March, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 10:43 pm

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan (R), Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin (2nd L), USA Attorney General Merrick B Garland (3rd L) and a group of international prosecutors meet to discuss allegations of war crimes committed in Ukraine, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Roman Baluk/File Photo
ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan (R), Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin (2nd L), USA Attorney General Merrick B Garland (3rd L) and a group of international prosecutors meet to discuss allegations of war crimes committed in Ukraine, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Roman Baluk/File Photo

Following are reactions to the news on Friday that the International Criminal Court(ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Separately the court issued a warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights, on the same charges.

ICC STATEMENT ON THE CHARGE ACCUSING PUTIN

"The crimes were allegedly committed in Ukrainian occupied territory at least from 24 February 2022. There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes."

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN MARIA ZAKHAROVA

"The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view. Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it."

UKRAINE FOREIGN MINISTER DMYTRO KULEBA

"Wheels of Justice are turning: I applaud the ICC decision to issue arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova over forcible transfer of Ukrainian children. International criminals will be held accountable for stealing children and other international crimes."

UKRAINE PROSECUTOR GENERAL ANDRIY KOSTIN

"This is a historic decision for Ukraine and the entire international law system. Today's decision is a historic step. But it is only the beginning of the long road to restore justice."

