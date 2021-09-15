Raab moved from post as UK foreign minister in Johnson's cabinet reshuffle

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wears a protective mask during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

UK PM Boris Johnson on Wednesday reshuffled his top team of government ministers. Dominic Raab lost his job as foreign secretary in the reshuffle.

But after a long conversation with the PM, he is confirmed as justice secretary, lord chancellor and deputy prime minister, reports the BBC.

Gavin Williamson was the first to go as he is sacked from his post as education secretary.

Robert Buckland was sacked as justice secretary.

Robert Jenrick said he is proud of what his department achieved as he goes from his role as communities secretary.

The new cabinet is expected to be appointed this afternoon and junior ministerial appointments will continue into Thursday.

The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP @RishiSunak remains Chancellor of the Exchequer @HMTreasury



#Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/O46rqgSCA6— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 15, 2021

Downing Street said in a tweet that Rishi Shunak will stay as Chancellor of Treasury.