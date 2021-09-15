Raab moved from post as UK foreign minister in Johnson's cabinet reshuffle

Europe

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 08:46 pm

Related News

Raab moved from post as UK foreign minister in Johnson's cabinet reshuffle

After a long conversation with PM Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab is confirmed as justice secretary, lord chancellor and deputy prime minister

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 08:46 pm
Britain&#039;s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wears a protective mask during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wears a protective mask during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

UK PM Boris Johnson on Wednesday reshuffled his top team of government ministers. Dominic Raab lost his job as foreign secretary in the reshuffle.

But after a long conversation with the PM, he is confirmed as justice secretary, lord chancellor and deputy prime minister, reports the BBC.

Gavin Williamson was the first to go as he is sacked from his post as education secretary.

Robert Buckland was sacked as justice secretary.

Robert Jenrick said he is proud of what his department achieved as he goes from his role as communities secretary.

The new cabinet is expected to be appointed this afternoon and junior ministerial appointments will continue into Thursday.

Downing Street said in a tweet that Rishi Shunak will stay as Chancellor of Treasury.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

UK / Boris Johnson / Dominic Raab / UK Govt

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

14h | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

15h | Videos
Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

15h | Videos
World Robot conference kicks off in China

World Robot conference kicks off in China

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers