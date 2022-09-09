Queen’s death: All the changes that need to be made for the new king

TBS Report
09 September, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 01:13 pm

A two Euro coin is pictured next to a one Pound coin on top of a portrait of Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth in this file photo illustration shot March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/Files
A two Euro coin is pictured next to a one Pound coin on top of a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in this file photo illustration shot March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/Files

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we can all agree that it is the end of an era. It also marks the beginning of one.

According to recent reports, the funeral of the queen and coronation of the new king will each cost gross domestic product of approximately £6bn, reports Sky News.

However, these costs are easily shadowed by how much the country will have to spend for organisatinal changes.

Since her coronation, the queen has been on stamps, coins, notes, post boxes, uniforms and government signage all across the nation. With a new king, all of these details will have to change over the next few years, or even decades.

Here are a few changes we can expect to see in the next few years:

National anthem

With King Charles III, the national anthem will be changed to "God save the King".

God save our gracious King!

Long live our noble King!

God save the King!

Send him victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us,

God save the King.

This version was last used when the Queen's father George VI was on the throne.

Money

The Coin Expert revealed, a portrait of Charles will be printed onto the currency.

However, the notes and coins with the Queen's portrait will be issued for the remainder of the year or until the new notes come into circulation.

Banks and post offices are expected to issue the new designs and collect the old versions to help ease the country into the new designs.

Royal Cypher

The Royal Cyphers, usually seen on government buildings, uniforms, royal and state documents and royal affiliated items, are unique to each reigning monarch. This will also have to be changed from ER to CR. The R stands for Rex or Regina, the Latin for King and Queen.

Passports

Passports currently state: "Her Britannic Majesty's Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary."

The pronouns in that statement will be switched for the new King.

Similar to the currency, the officials will also phase the new passports over time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

