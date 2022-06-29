Queen Elizabeth meets Sturgeon after new push for independence vote

Europe

Reuters
29 June, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 07:37 pm

Related News

Queen Elizabeth meets Sturgeon after new push for independence vote

Reuters
29 June, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 07:37 pm
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth receives Scotland&#039;s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, June 29, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Queen Elizabeth receives Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, June 29, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Queen Elizabeth held a meeting with Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday, a day after the Scottish leader set out plans to push for a second independence referendum to break away from the United Kingdom.

Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old queen, who is spending the week in Scotland, had received Sturgeon as well as a Scottish Parliament official in Edinburgh's Holyrood Palace.

On Tuesday, Sturgeon, who is Scotland's first minister, announced plans for a second independence referendum to be held on October 2023, and vowed to take legal action if the British government blocks it. 

Voters in Scotland, which has a population of around 5.5 million, rejected independence by 55% to 45% in a referendum in 2014.

The Scottish National Party, which runs Scotland's semi-autonomous government, says Britain's decision in a referendum in 2016 to leave the European Union - a move opposed by a majority of Scots - means the issue must be put to a second vote.

The British government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposes a new referendum and says the question was settled in 2014.

The queen, who has missed several public events in recent months due to difficulties with her mobility, has been seen smiling and watching events during the annual "Royal Week" in Scotland.

Photographs showed her shaking hands and chatting with Sturgeon.

The SNP has said it wants the queen to remain as head of state if Scotland becomes independent.

The images showed Sturgeon talking to the queen about a bottle of Scottish whiskey and other items. "What a nice thing to have," the queen said.

Queen Elizabeth / scotland / Independence vote

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

5h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

9h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

10h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

2h | Videos
Ferry terminals wear deserted look, traders fear losses

Ferry terminals wear deserted look, traders fear losses

3h | Videos
Top 10: World’s longest bridges

Top 10: World’s longest bridges

4h | Videos
Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture