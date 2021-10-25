Queen Elizabeth hoping to attend COP26 after missing church

Europe

Reuters
25 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 04:14 pm

Related News

Queen Elizabeth hoping to attend COP26 after missing church

The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, 95, stayed in hospital overnight on Wednesday but returned to Windsor Castle, to the west of London

Reuters
25 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 04:14 pm
Photo: Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS
Photo: Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is hoping to be fit enough to meet world leaders at the COP26 climate conference next week after she followed doctor's advice to rest and did not go to church at the weekend, The Sun reported on Monday.

The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, 95, stayed in hospital overnight on Wednesday but returned to Windsor Castle, to the west of London, the following day. Officials said she was in good spirits and back at work.

The queen routinely attends the All Saints Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Great Park. The Sun said the queen wanted to rest so she would be able to attend the UN climate conference in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is hoping to be fit enough to meet world leaders at the COP26 climate conference next week after she followed doctor's advice to rest and did not go to church at the weekend, The Sun reported on Monday.

The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, 95, stayed in hospital overnight on Wednesday but returned to Windsor Castle, to the west of London, the following day. Officials said she was in good spirits and back at work.

The queen routinely attends the All Saints Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Great Park. The Sun said the queen wanted to rest so she would be able to attend the UN climate conference in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Top News / World+Biz

Queen Elizabeth / COP26 / Climate Change Conference (COP26)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

2d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

2d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

2d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

3d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur