Putin's power must be destroyed, German econ minister says

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin's power to be reduced and ultimately destroyed.

"We should do everything we can to reduce Putin's power and, in the end, to destroy it," Habeck, who is also German vice chancellor, told ARD television.

Habeck resisted calls for an immediate stop to energy imports from Russia, adding: "When we can say with oil and gas ... we have secured supply chains, then we can take the next step."