Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin as he visits a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula across the Kerch Strait, December 5, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin on Monday visited a bridge that links Moscow-annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland weeks after the vital link was hit by a blast, images on state television showed.

Putin drove a Mercedes across the bridge and heard a report from Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin about repair work on the bridge following an October blast Moscow blamed on Ukraine.