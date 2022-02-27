Putin thanks Russia’s special forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) All-Russian Public Organization at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, 3 February, 2022. PHOTO: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked the country's special forces, highlighting those who are "heroically fulfilling their military duty" in Ukraine.

In a televised address that was also published on the Kremlin website, Putin hailed their "impeccable service in the name of the people of Russia and our great motherland", reports the BBC.