Putin thanks Russia’s special forces
In a televised address that was also published on the Kremlin website, Putin hailed their "impeccable service in the name of the people of Russia and our great motherland"
Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked the country's special forces, highlighting those who are "heroically fulfilling their military duty" in Ukraine.
