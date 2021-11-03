Putin tells COP26 forest conservation vital to curbing climate change

Europe

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 10:16 am

Related News

Putin tells COP26 forest conservation vital to curbing climate change

Putin said last month Russia would aim for carbon neutrality by 2060

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 10:16 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin answers questions about his article titled &quot;On the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians&quot; in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 13, 2021. Picture taken July 13, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin answers questions about his article titled "On the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians" in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 13, 2021. Picture taken July 13, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin said it was vital to protect forests to curb climate change and that Russia would draw on its own vast forestland to meet its emissions pledges, speaking in a pre-recorded video broadcast at the COP26 climate talks.

Putin, whose absence from the UN talks in Glasgow is seen as a setback to their chances of a breakthrough, said that Moscow supported a draft joint declaration on forests and land use at the talks.

"I'm convinced the conservation of forests and other natural ecosystems is a key component of international efforts to tackle global warming and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," he said, according to a Kremlin transcript.

Russia, the world's fourth largest greenhouse gas emitter, is a major hydrocarbons producer and exporter, and the push for greener forms of energy is seen a serious challenge for the Russian economy.

Putin said last month Russia would aim for carbon neutrality by 2060, a decade later than the 2050 deadline climate scientists say is necessary if the worst impacts of global warming are to be avoided.

World+Biz

Russia / Putin / COP26

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club