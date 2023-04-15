Putin signs Russian law establishing electronic draft call-up

Reuters
15 April, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 09:17 am

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2023. Sputnik/Alexei Babushkin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2023. Sputnik/Alexei Babushkin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law on Friday a bill on setting up electronic draft call-up procedures aimed at making military mobilisation more efficient and closing loopholes.

A website outlining legislative procedures said Putin signed the law, endorsed this week by the State Duma lower house of parliament.

Russia says it mobilised just over 300,000 men last year to help bolster its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

