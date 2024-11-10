Putin signs into law mutual defence treaty with North Korea

Reuters
10 November, 2024, 07:35 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 07:40 am

Putin signs into law mutual defence treaty with North Korea

The accord, signed by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June after a summit in Pyongyang, calls on each side to come to the other's aid in case of an armed attack

Reuters
10 November, 2024, 07:35 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 07:40 am
Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin and North Korea&#039;s leader Kim Jong Un attend a state reception in Pyongyang, North Korea June 19, 2024. Photo: Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend a state reception in Pyongyang, North Korea June 19, 2024. Photo: Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a treaty on the country's strategic partnership with North Korea which includes a mutual defence provision, according to a decree published on Saturday.

The accord, signed by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June after a summit in Pyongyang, calls on each side to come to the other's aid in case of an armed attack.

Russia's upper house ratified the treaty this week, while the lower house endorsed it last month. Putin signed a decree on that ratification that appeared on Saturday on a government website outlining legislative procedures.

The treaty galvanises closer ties between Moscow and Pyongyang since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Reports from South Korea and Western countries say North Korea has supplied Russia with weaponry. Ukrainian forensic experts say they have found traces of the weapons at sites of Russian attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that North Korea has sent 11,000 troops to Russia and some of them suffered casualties in combat with Kyiv's forces Russia's southern Kursk region.

Russia has not confirmed the presence of the North Korean troops.

