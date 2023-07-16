Putin says Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs and will use them if necessary

Europe

Reuters
16 July, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 02:35 pm

Related News

Putin says Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs and will use them if necessary

Reuters
16 July, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 02:35 pm
Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after trilateral meeting with Azerbaijan&#039;s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia&#039;s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi, Russia October 31, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after trilateral meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi, Russia October 31, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has a "sufficient stockpile" of cluster bombs and that Moscow reserves the right to use them if such munitions are used against Russian forces in Ukraine.

"Оf course, if they are used against us, we reserve the right to take reciprocal action," Putin said in a state TV interview, excerpts of which were published on Sunday.

Ukraine has received cluster bombs from the United States, munitions banned in more than 100 countries. Kyiv has pledged to only use them to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.

World+Biz

Vladimir Putin / Russia / Cluster bombs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

2h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

3h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

3h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

4h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

19h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September