Putin says no limit on financial support for Russia's armed forces

Europe

Reuters
21 December, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 08:15 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to award Gold Star medals to Heroes of Russia on the eve of Heroes of the Fatherland Day, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 8, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to award Gold Star medals to Heroes of Russia on the eve of Heroes of the Fatherland Day, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 8, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday to give his armed forces anything they asked for to support the military campaign in Ukraine.

In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide its military.

He also said Russia needed to take special note of the importance of drones in the 10-month conflict and said Russia's hypersonic Sarmat missile - dubbed "Satan II" would be ready for deployment in the near future.

Putin / Russia-Ukraine war

