Putin says Moscow has deal with Belarus to station nuclear weapons there

Europe

Reuters
26 March, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 08:51 am

Related News

Putin says Moscow has deal with Belarus to station nuclear weapons there

Reuters
26 March, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 08:51 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Russia has struck a deal with neighbouring Belarus to station tactical nuclear weapons on its territory but will not violate non-proliferation agreements, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday. 

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had long raised the issue of stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which borders Poland, Putin told state television.

"There is nothing unusual here either: firstly, the United States has been doing this for decades. They have long deployed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allied countries," he said.

"We agreed that we will do the same - without violating our obligations, I emphasise, without violating our international obligations on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons." 

Russia will have completed the construction of a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus by 1 July, Putin said, adding that Moscow would not actually be transferring control of the arms to Minsk.

Russia has stationed 10 aircraft in Belarus capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, he said, adding that Moscow had already transferred to Belarus a number of Iskander tactical missile systems than can be used to launch nuclear weapons.

 

World+Biz

Belarus / Russia / Vladimir Putin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Remembering Dr Rabbee, his legacy and the nation we built

Remembering Dr Rabbee, his legacy and the nation we built

Now | Panorama
Summer offers a number of delicious fruits which are packed with nutrients and wonderful for juicing. Photo: Courtesy

Thirst fix: Drinks you can try this summer

21h | Food
A desalination plant in Tel Aviv, Israel, a country that is increasingly reliant on desalinated water. Photo: Reuters

Is the ocean a viable solution for water scarcity?

23h | Panorama
With her gold crown and traditional Monipuri outfit, she was perhaps the most beautiful bride we ever laid our eyes on. Photo: Shovy Zibran

A wedding without a feast

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will banking stocks return to life!

Will banking stocks return to life!

21h | TBS Markets
In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

21h | TBS Food
Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

21h | TBS Entertainment
Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

4
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year