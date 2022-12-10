Putin says more US-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible

Europe

AP/UNB
10 December, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 10:41 am

Related News

Putin says more US-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible

AP/UNB
10 December, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 10:41 am
Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after trilateral meeting with Azerbaijan&#039;s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia&#039;s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi, Russia October 31, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after trilateral meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi, Russia October 31, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that more US-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible if Moscow and Washington find a compromise.

Putin spoke a day after Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was swapped for WNBA star and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner.

Asked after a summit in Kyrgyzstan whether other prisoners could be swapped, Putin replied that "everything is possible," noting that "compromises have been found" that cleared the way for Thursday's exchange of Griner for Bout.

"We aren't refusing to continue this work in the future," the Russian leader said, making his first comments about the closely watched trade.

Despite negotiating for Griner's release, the most high-profile American jailed abroad, the US failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan. The Michigan corporate security executive has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the US government have said are baseless.

US officials said they did not see an immediate path to bringing about Whelan's release, saying Russia has treated his case differently because of the "sham espionage" charges against him. Still, they said they believe communication channels with the Russians remain open for negotiations about his freedom.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: "We registered what Mr. Putin said, let's see what he actually does."

Putin said the US-Russia talks that resulted in Thursday's exchange didn't touch on other subjects.

"Whether this could set stage for a dialogue with the US is a separate issue," he said. "We didn't set the task to move from those talks to something else, but they do create a certain atmosphere."

On a similar note, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was Russian and US intelligence agencies that agreed to exchange Bout for Griner and their contacts were focused exclusively on hammering out its specifics.

"It has no impact on the overall state of bilateral ties that looks sad," Peskov said in televised remarks.

Peskov said that "special services may continue their work if necessary," and also noted the role of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in helping broker the swap.

Bout, dubbed the "Merchant of Death" who provided arms for some of the world's worst conflicts and spent over 14 years behind bars in the US, was seen in Russia as unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive US sting operation.

Russian state media hailed his release, carrying footage of him talking to his family from a private jet following a swap at Abu Dhabi's airport and then embracing his wife and his mother on a snowy tarmac in Moscow.

Speaking in an interview for RT channel with Maria Butina, who also served 18 months in a US prison after being convicted of acting as an unregistered foreign agent in the United States, Bout said he was still struggling to control his emotions after his imprisonment.

He charged that the West's long-held objective was to destroy Russia.

"The West believes that it has failed to finish us off when the Soviet Union began to collapse," Bout said. "And our efforts to live independently, be an independent power, is a shock to them."

World+Biz

Vladimir Putin / Russia / US / Prisoner Exchanges

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Honouring Human Rights Day: A shared responsibility to protect universal freedoms

1h | Thoughts
A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

22h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

22h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

16h | TBS Durbin
why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

18h | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

1d | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1