Putin orders cease fire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas - Kremlin

Europe

Reuters
05 January, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 10:06 pm

Related News

Putin orders cease fire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas - Kremlin

Reuters
05 January, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 10:06 pm
FILE PHOTO: Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov in Moscow, Russia, January 3, 2023. Sputnik/Aleksey Babushkin/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov in Moscow, Russia, January 3, 2023. Sputnik/Aleksey Babushkin/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas, the first major truce of the more than 10-month long war that has killed tens of thousands and devastated swathes of Ukraine.

Putin ordered the ceasefire to begin on 6 January, the Kremlin said. Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on 6-7 January.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow called earlier on Thursday for both sides of the war in Ukraine to observe a Christmas truce.

"Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact of the parties in Ukraine from 12.00 am on 6 January 2023 to 12.00 pm on 7 January 2023," Putin said in the order.

Statements from the Kremlin invariably use Russian time.

"Proceeding from the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and allow them to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day," Putin said.

Ukraine earlier dismissed Kirill's appeal, though there was no immediate reaction to Putin's ceasefire announcement.

A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Mykhailo Podolyak, cast the Russian Orthodox Church as a "war propagandist" that had incited the "mass murder" of Ukrainians and the militarisation of Russia.

"The statement of the Russian Orthodox Church about the 'Christmas Truce' is a cynical trap and an element of propaganda," he said.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Putin / ceasefire / Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

12h | Wheels
The VCB organised event brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place. Photo: Akif Hamid

Vespa Club Bangladesh organises Gentleman's Ride 2022

13h | Wheels
The new Honda HR-V now has a toned down sporty design but is still as sporty yet practical as it’s always been. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Honda HR-V: Substituting sporty with practicality

14h | Wheels
14 years after losing both legs, Saiful Samin stands strong today as a senior sub-editor for Bangla daily Prothom Alo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Saiful Samin: Crushed by wheels, revived by spirit

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

2h | TBS World
Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

4h | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

5h | TBS SPORTS
Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

6
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget