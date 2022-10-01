Putin calls on Ukraine to stop hostilities, return to negotiating table
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Kiev to immediately cease hostilities and return to the negotiating table.
"We call on the Kiev regime to immediately cease fire, all hostilities, to stop the war that Kiev started back in 2014, and to return back to the negotiating table," Putin said, speaking during the ceremony of signing of treaties on accession of four new territories.
Putin noted that Russia repeatedly stated its readiness for negotiations.