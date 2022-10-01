Putin calls on Ukraine to stop hostilities, return to negotiating table

Europe

BSS/TASS
01 October, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 08:31 pm

Related News

Putin calls on Ukraine to stop hostilities, return to negotiating table

BSS/TASS
01 October, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 08:31 pm
Putin calls on Ukraine to stop hostilities, return to negotiating table

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Kiev to immediately cease hostilities and return to the negotiating table.

"We call on the Kiev regime to immediately cease fire, all hostilities, to stop the war that Kiev started back in 2014, and to return back to the negotiating table," Putin said, speaking during the ceremony of signing of treaties on accession of four new territories.

Putin noted that Russia repeatedly stated its readiness for negotiations.

World+Biz

Putin / Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

11h | Panorama
Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

14h | Food
Mark Buchanan. Sketch: TBS

How much more economic growth can the planet sustain?

6h | Panorama
Love Studio provides a break from reality, a moment to remember. Photo: Courtesy

Love Studio: Capturing dreams in frames

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

28m | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

28m | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

2h | Videos
Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Health

Bangladesh’s caesarean rate more than double the WHO-recommended level

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 