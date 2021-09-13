Putin approves pre-election salary boost for police, military personnel

Europe

Reuters
13 September, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 06:02 pm

Related News

Putin approves pre-election salary boost for police, military personnel

Putin last month also approved one-off payments of 15,000 roubles ($200) each to fire fighters, police officers, prosecutors and soldiers, among others, a move the Kremlin said was designed to safeguard the social needs of those receiving them

Reuters
13 September, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 06:02 pm
Putin approves pre-election salary boost for police, military personnel

President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved higher salaries for law enforcement and military personnel ahead of a parliamentary vote, one of many measures critics say is designed to boost support for the ruling party.

The measure, which indexes their compensation to a figure above inflation, comes days before Russians head to the polls on Sept. 17-19 for an election which the ruling United Russia party is expected to dominate despite a slump in its ratings due to declining living standards.

Putin's order, published on the Kremlin's website, said the salaries of military and law enforcement personnel would be adjusted to a figure higher than inflation in 2022 and 2023.

The increase, the precise details of which were not disclosed in the order, is based on pledges made by Putin at a United Russia meeting in August.

Inflation in Russia last month stood at 6.7%, well above the central bank's 4% target.

Putin last month also approved one-off payments of 15,000 roubles ($200) each to fire fighters, police officers, prosecutors and soldiers, among others, a move the Kremlin said was designed to safeguard the social needs of those receiving them. 

He has also pledged similar payments to pensioners, many of whom have been affected by rising food rises and inflation.

Kremlin critics say such measures amount to targeted bribes of key voter groups upon whom Putin relies to remain in power. The Kremlin denies the payments are in any way connected with the elections.

Putin has been in power as either president or prime minister since 1999. He helped found the ruling United Russia party, though he is not a member.

World+Biz

Russia / Vladimir Putin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

2h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

2h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues