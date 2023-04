FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the Lachin Corridor in a phone call, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan on Sunday established a checkpoint on the corridor, the only land route between Armenia and Armenian-populated settlements in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.