Putin ally: We are probably on verge of a new world war

Europe

Reuters
25 April, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 02:44 pm

Related News

Putin ally: We are probably on verge of a new world war

Reuters
25 April, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 02:44 pm
Deputy head of Russia&#039;s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev listens during an interview with Russian media at a residence outside Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2023. Sputnik/Yekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS
Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev listens during an interview with Russian media at a residence outside Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2023. Sputnik/Yekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the world was probably on the verge of a new world war and the risks of a nuclear confrontation were rising.

"The world is sick and quite probably is on the verge of a new world war," Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Putin's powerful security council, told a conference in Moscow.

He said such a new world war was not inevitable but the risks of a nuclear confrontation were growing and more serious than concerns about climate change.

Putin says the world faces the most dangerous decade since World War Two. He casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle with an aggressive and arrogant West, and has said that Russia will use all available means to protect itself against any aggressor.

The United States and its allies have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an imperial land grab. Ukraine has vowed to fight until all Russian troops withdraw from its territory, and says Russian rhetoric on nuclear war is intended to intimidate the West into curbing military aid.

World+Biz

Russia / Ukraine war / World War

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook: 'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook: 'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

22m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

3h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

4h | Thoughts
A walkway should be split in three zones. There should be an eight-foot space from the front of any structure, serving as the building’s external buffer zone. A pedestrian or walking zone, can be the next eight-foot space, which should only be utilised for continuous walking. There should be trees and other furnishing facilities like benches, street lamps, garbage cans and designated space for vendors in the following four-foot space. There should be inlets for a proper drainage system to avoid standing waters. To avoid random electric poles within the walkways, the electric lines can be placed beneath the ground. Illustration: TBS

Why our walkways are unwalkable

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

1h | TBS Stories
Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

22h | TBS SPORTS
The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

23h | TBS Today
President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

2
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

3
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

4
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge