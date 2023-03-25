Putin ally proposing banning ICC in Russia

Europe

Reuters
25 March, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 03:03 pm

Related News

Putin ally proposing banning ICC in Russia

Reuters
25 March, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 03:03 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General&#039;s office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2023. Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General's office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2023. Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS

Russia's parliament speaker on Saturday proposed banning the activities of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crimes.

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Putin's, said that Russian legislation should be amended to prohibit any activity of the ICC in Russia and to punish any who gave "assistance and support" to the ICC.

"It is necessary to work out amendments to legislation prohibiting any activity of the ICC on the territory of our country," Volodin said in a Telegram post.

Volodin said that the United States had legislated to prevent its citizens ever being tried by the Hague court and that Russia should continue that work.

Any assistance or support for the ICC inside Russia, he said, should be punishable under law.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant earlier this month accusing Putin of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. It said there are reasonable grounds to believe that Putin bears individual criminal responsibility.

Russian officials have cautioned that any attempt to arrest Putin, Russia's paramount leader since the last day of 1999, would amount to a declaration of war against the world's largest nuclear power.

In its first warrant for Ukraine, the ICC called for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation since 24 Feb 2022.

The Kremlin says the ICC arrest warrant is an outrageously partisan decision, but meaningless with respect to Russia. Russian officials deny war crimes in Ukraine and say the West has ignored what it says are Ukrainian war crimes.

Big powers such as Russia, the United States and China are not members of the ICC though 123 countries are state parties to the Rome Statute, including Britain, France, Germany and some former Soviet republics such as Tajikistan.

Ukraine is not a member of the ICC, although Kyiv granted it jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed on its territory.

Top News / World+Biz

Rusia / icc / Vladimir Putin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer offers a number of delicious fruits which are packed with nutrients and wonderful for juicing. Photo: Courtesy

Thirst fix: Drinks you can try this summer

4h | Food
A desalination plant in Tel Aviv, Israel, a country that is increasingly reliant on desalinated water. Photo: Reuters

Is the ocean a viable solution for water scarcity?

6h | Panorama
With her gold crown and traditional Monipuri outfit, she was perhaps the most beautiful bride we ever laid our eyes on. Photo: Shovy Zibran

A wedding without a feast

7h | Panorama
Is dual citizenship to blame for money laundering? Graphics: TBS

Straight talk: The issue of dual citizenship

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will banking stocks return to life!

Will banking stocks return to life!

4h | TBS Markets
In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

4h | TBS Food
Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

4h | TBS Entertainment
Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

4
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year