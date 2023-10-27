Putin aims to have Russian space station by 2027

Europe

Reuters
27 October, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 08:37 am

Related News

Putin aims to have Russian space station by 2027

In a meeting with space industry officials, Putin also vowed to proceed with Russia's lunar programme despite the failure in August of its first moonshot in 47 years

Reuters
27 October, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 08:37 am
Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by head of the Roscosmos space corporation Yuri Borisov, visits the centre of the Rocket and Space Corporation &quot;Energia&quot; in Korolyov outside Moscow, Russia, October 26, 2023. Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by head of the Roscosmos space corporation Yuri Borisov, visits the centre of the Rocket and Space Corporation "Energia" in Korolyov outside Moscow, Russia, October 26, 2023. Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the first segment of Russia's new orbital station, which Moscow sees as the next logical development in space exploration after the International Space Station (ISS), should be put into operation by 2027.

In a meeting with space industry officials, Putin also vowed to proceed with Russia's lunar programme despite the failure in August of its first moonshot in 47 years, Russian news agencies reported.

Putin said Moscow's decision to extend to 2028 its participation in the ISS, now 25 years old, was a temporary measure.

"As the resources of the International Space Station run out, we need not just one segment, but the entire station to be brought into service," Putin was quoted as saying of the new Russian orbital station.

"And in 2027, The first segment should be place in orbit."

He said the development of the station had to proceed "all in good time" or the Russian programme risked falling behind in terms of the development of manned space flight.

The new station, he said, had to "consider all advanced achievements of science and technology and have the potential to take on the tasks of the future".

Yuri Borisov, head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, endorsed Putin's position as a means of maintaining the country's capabilities in manned space flight.

"The ISS is getting old and will come to an end sometime around 2030," Russian agencies quoted him as telling reporters.

"If we don't start large-scale work on creating a Russian orbital station in 2024 it is quite likely that we will lose our capability because of the time gap. What I mean is the ISS will no longer be there and the Russian station won't be ready."In his remarks, Putin also said he had been informed fully about the technical mishaps that led to the crash landing of the Luna-25 craft in August on the moon's south pole.

"We will of course be working on this. The lunar programme will continue. There are no plans to close it," Putin said.

"Mistakes are mistakes. It is a shame for all of us. This is space exploration and everyone understands that. It is experience that we can use in the future."

Borisov said the next moon launch might be moved forward to 2026 from 2027 as now planned.

World+Biz

Russia / Vladimir Putin / space station

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

4h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

8h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

13h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

5h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy