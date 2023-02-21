Putin accuses West of stoking global war to destroy Russia

Europe

Reuters
21 February, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 04:08 pm

Related News

Putin accuses West of stoking global war to destroy Russia

Reuters
21 February, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 04:08 pm
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the summit of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Astana, Kazakhstan October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Turar Kazangapov
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the summit of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Astana, Kazakhstan October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Turar Kazangapov
  • Putin to speak at 0900 GMT
  • Putin to update Russia on war
  • China cautions West over fuelling war
  • China's top diplomat due in Moscow

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday vowed to continue with Russia's year-long war in Ukraine and accused the US-led Nato alliance of fanning the flames of the conflict in the mistaken belief that it could defeat Moscow in a global confrontation.

Flanked by four Russian tricolour flags, Putin told Russia's political and military elite that Russia would "carefully and consistently resolve the tasks facing us."

Putin said Russia had done everything it could to avoid war, but that Western-backed Ukraine had been planning to attack Russian-controlled Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.

The West, Putin said, had let the genie out of the bottle in a host of regions of across the world by sowing chaos and war.

"The people of Ukraine have become the hostage of the Kyiv regime and its Western overlords, who have effectively occupied this country in the political, military and economic sense," Putin said.

"They intend to translate the local conflict into a global confrontation, we understand it this way and will react accordingly," Putin said.

Defeating Russia, he said, was impossible. The 70-year old Kremlin chief said Russia would never yield to Western attempts to divide its society, adding that a majority of Russians supported the war.

When he spoke about the annexation of four Ukrainian territories last year, he got a standing ovation at the Gostiny Dvor exhibition centre just a few steps from the Kremlin.

He asked the audience, which included lawmakers, soldiers, spy chiefs and state company bosses, to stand to remember those who had lost their lives in the war. He promised a special fund for the families of those killed in the war.

The Ukraine conflict is by far the biggest bet by a Kremlin chief since at least the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union - and a gamble Western leaders such as US President Joe Biden say he must lose.

Russian forces have suffered three major battlefield reversals since the war began but still control around one fifth of Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of men have been killed, and Putin, 70, now says Russia is locked in an existential battle with an arrogant West which he says wants to carve up Russia and steal its vast natural resources.

The West and Ukraine reject that narrative, and say Nato expansion eastwards is no justification for what they say is an imperial-style land grab doomed to failure.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia / Ukraine / Vladimir Putin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

4h | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

21h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair in the hope of getting rid of their sins

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair in the hope of getting rid of their sins

53m | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

3h | TBS Today
Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

3h | TBS Today
Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike