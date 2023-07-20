Putin accuses West of 'perverting' grain deal but leaves door open to return

Europe

Reuters
20 July, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 08:38 am

Related News

Putin accuses West of 'perverting' grain deal but leaves door open to return

Reuters
20 July, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 08:38 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a televised address in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2023. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a televised address in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2023. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused Western countries of perverting the expired Black Sea grain deal for their own ends, but said Russia would immediately return to the agreement if all its conditions were met.

On Monday, Moscow had quit the deal, under which it had allowed Ukraine a year ago to export grain from its Black Sea ports despite the war to alleviate a global food crisis.

It said a parallel memorandum signed at the same time, intended to facilitate its own grain and fertiliser exports in the face of the Western sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, had been ignored.

"Initially, the essence, the meaning of the grain deal has a colossal humanitarian significance," Putin said.

"The West has completely emasculated and perverted this essence, and instead of helping countries in real need, the West used the grain deal for political blackmail, and in addition ... made it a tool for enriching transnational corporations, speculators in the global grain market."

He restated Moscow's position that it would return to the deal as soon as the West met its five key demands, which Putin enumerated:

- readmission of the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the SWIFT payment system;

- resumption of exports of agricultural machinery and spare parts to Russia;

- removal of restrictions on insurance and access to ports for Russian ships and cargo;

- reinstatement of a now-damaged ammonia export pipeline from Russia's Togliatti to Odesa in Ukraine;

- the unblocking of accounts and financial activities of Russian fertiliser companies.

"If all these conditions are fulfilled, which we previously agreed on - they are not something I have invented now - but as soon as they are fulfilled, we will immediately return to the deal," Putin said.

Earlier, his Defence Ministry said Moscow would now consider all vessels heading to Ukrainian ports as potential carriers of military cargoes.

Moreover, Russia's Foreign Ministry gave the United Nations, which brokered the grain deal along with Turkey, three months to implement the terms of the memorandum if it wanted Russia to return to the grain deal.

Moscow says it mounted a "special military operation" to prevent Ukraine being used by the West to threaten Russia's security, an accusation that Ukraine and its Western allies dismiss as a baseless pretext for a war of conquest.

World+Biz

Russia / Vladimir Putin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

13m | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

1d | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

14h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

16h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

18h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers