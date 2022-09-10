£1 billion estate passes to Prince William with Duke of Cornwall title: Report

Europe

Hindustan Times
10 September, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 04:27 pm

Related News

£1 billion estate passes to Prince William with Duke of Cornwall title: Report

Hindustan Times
10 September, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 04:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

With accession of Prince Charles to the throne following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Charles' eldest son- Prince William- has become the heir apparent, the Prince of Wales and the 25th Duke of Cornwall.

With this, Prince William inherits the estate of Duchy of Cornwall which includes land across 20 counties in England and Wales, stretching from Devon to Kent, and Carmarthenshire to Nottinghamshire, the Guardian reported.

Most of the estate is reported to comprise farmland, but it also includes homes and commercial properties, forests, rivers, coastline and almost a third of the Dartmoor national park.

Some of the estate's more unusual holdings include Oval cricket ground in central London, Dartmoor prison, a plant nursery and garden centre at Lostwithiel in Cornwall, the Guardian report said.

The net assets were valued at more than £1bn at the end of March.

Under Prince Charles' leadership, the estate's annual multimillion pound revenue was used to fund his "public, private and charitable activities", the duchy's website said.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Prince William / Duke of Cornwall / Queen Elizabeth II / British monarchy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An immature Forktail. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-backed Forktail: ‘Delight is as the flight‘

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The revolutionary monarchy of Elizabeth II

5h | Panorama
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

5h | Food
Customers enjoying fuchka at Tong‘s restaurant. Photo: MD Pramanik/ TONG NYC

Tong: A vision to popularise Bangladeshi street food among New Yorkers

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

25m | Videos
Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

1h | Videos
What you need to know about Suicide Prevention Day

What you need to know about Suicide Prevention Day

2h | Videos
Find out if your partner is cheating in a simple way

Find out if your partner is cheating in a simple way

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’