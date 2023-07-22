Pro-war nationalist Putin critic Girkin charged with inciting extremism

Europe

Reuters
22 July, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 09:29 am

Related News

Pro-war nationalist Putin critic Girkin charged with inciting extremism

Reuters
22 July, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 09:29 am
Russian nationalist Kremlin critic and former military commander Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, who is charged with inciting extremist activity, sits behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 21, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Paramoshin
Russian nationalist Kremlin critic and former military commander Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, who is charged with inciting extremist activity, sits behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 21, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Paramoshin

Prominent Russian nationalist Igor Girkin, who had publicly accused President Vladimir Putin and the army top brass of not pursuing the war in Ukraine harshly or effectively enough, was remanded in custody on Friday on charges of inciting extremism.

His arrest earlier in the day by his ex-employer, the FSB state security service, suggests authorities have wearied of his criticism of what they call Russia's "special military operation", and perhaps of other loud nationalist voices who had appeared to have exceptional licence to deride the war effort.

It follows an abortive mutiny last month led by another outspoken critic, Yevgeny Prigozhin, boss of the Wagner mercenary force, who is still free but has sharply curtailed his own verbal attacks.

The charge brought by FSB prosecutors carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, state news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti reported. The RBC news site said the Meshchansky district court in Moscow had remanded Girkin, 52, in investigative custody until 18 Sept.

Girkin, a former FSB officer and battlefield commander also known as Igor Strelkov, helped Russia to annex Crimea in 2014 and, soon after, to organise pro-Russian militias who wrested part of eastern Ukraine out of Kyiv's control - events that started Russia's war on Ukraine.

He was also handed a life sentence in absentia by a Dutch court in 2022 for his alleged role in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, with the loss of 298 passengers and crew.

In footage from court posted by the popular Telegram channel Shot, Girkin stood almost motionless in a glass cage, with his arms folded, staring straight ahead.

MORE OUTSPOKEN

He had been regarded by many as untouchable due to his history and ties to the authorities, but had become more outspoken in recent months.

Girkin announced in May that he and others had set up the "Club of Angry Patriots" to save Russia from what he said was the danger of systemic turmoil, due to military failures in Ukraine and jostling in the elite to eventually succeed Putin.

Asked at the time if he was naive to launch a political movement without the assent of the Kremlin, he said: "I hope you would not call me a naive person."

In one of his most outspoken tirades, in a post on 18 July on his official Telegram channel, followed by more than 760,000 people, Girkin peppered Putin with personal insults and urged him to pass power "to someone truly capable and responsible".

RBC, citing two unnamed law enforcement sources, said Girkin's Moscow home had been searched.

Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of the R.Politik analysis firm, said the men who run Russia's law enforcement and power ministries had long wanted to arrest Girkin.

"Strelkov (Girkin) had overstepped all conceivable boundaries a long time ago," she said. "This is a direct outcome of Prigozhin's mutiny: the army's command now wields greater political leverage to quash its opponents in the public sphere."

Stanovaya said Girkin's detention was a signal that any of the bitterest critics of Moscow's approach to the war could face prosecution.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

Shaoil bazar: How thread recycling market created employment for thousands

1h | Panorama
A doll can be a figure of identification for a child, shaping its future image of normality and beauty. So, it&#039;s no wonder that today Barbie is still the subject of debate around empowerment, beauty ideals and sustainability. Photo: Reuters

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

20h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

When psychology drives up inflation

20h | Panorama
Residents of the capital have taken matters into their own hands and found recreation in otherwise mundane spots and activities. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Watching aeroplanes and visiting flyovers: What recreation means for Dhaka's residents

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

20h | TBS Insight
The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

1d | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

1d | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results