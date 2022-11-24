'Pro-Russia' hackers down EU Parliament website for hours

Europe

Reuters
24 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 09:15 am

Related News

'Pro-Russia' hackers down EU Parliament website for hours

Reuters
24 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 09:15 am
A general view shows as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses her first State of the European Union speech during a plenary session of the European Parliament as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Brussels, Belgium September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A general view shows as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses her first State of the European Union speech during a plenary session of the European Parliament as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Brussels, Belgium September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The European Parliament's website was unavailable for several hours on Wednesday due to a denial-of-service attack by "Pro-Kremlin" hackers, after its lawmakers designated Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, the institute's president said.

The parliament's website was up again shortly after 1700 GMT, around two hours after the institution had reported the outage.

"The European Parliament is under a sophisticated cyberattack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in a tweet shortly after the website went down.

"This, after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism. My response: SlavaUkraini (glory to Ukraine)", she said.

The outage was caused by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, which works by directing high volumes of internet traffic towards targeted servers in a relatively unsophisticated bid by so-called "hacktivists" to knock them offline.

These attacks usually don't cause much damage.

A spokesperson for the parliament did not immediately respond to questions regarding any damage.

Earlier on Wednesday, lawmakers voted to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing Moscow's military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law.

The move is largely symbolic, as the European Union does not have a legal framework in place to back it up. At the same time, the bloc has already imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

World+Biz

EU / Hacking / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

24m | Panorama
A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

19h | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

21h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

11h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

11h | Videos
Son of Liberian president wins US

Son of Liberian president wins US

12h | Videos
Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka