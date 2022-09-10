Prince William pledges support for King Charles in every way he can

Europe

Reuters
10 September, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 10:07 pm

Britain&#039;s William, Prince of Wales, Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend the Accession Council at St James&#039;s Palace, where King Charles is formally proclaimed Britain&#039;s new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain September 10, 2022. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend the Accession Council at St James's Palace, where King Charles is formally proclaimed Britain's new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain September 10, 2022. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince William said on Saturday he would honour the memory of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by working to support his father King Charles.

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love," he said in a statement. "All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.

"I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can."

Charles, 73, was officially proclaimed Britain's new monarch in a ceremony earlier on Saturday, having immediately succeeded his mother when the 96-year-old queen died on Thursday. 

William, 40, who is now the heir to the throne, said that the queen "was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life".

"I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."

On Friday, Charles on Friday bestowed on William the title Prince of Wales, which he previously held.

William's wife Kate was given the title Princess of Wales, which was previously held by Charles' late first wife, Diana. 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

