Prince William invokes late queen in tribute to King Charles after coronation

Europe

Reuters
08 May, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 09:07 am

Related News

Prince William invokes late queen in tribute to King Charles after coronation

Reuters
08 May, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 09:07 am
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Sunday May 7, 2023. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Sunday May 7, 2023. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

The late Queen Elizabeth would be "very proud" of King Charles on his coronation, his son William said on Sunday as he celebrated his father at a concert at Windsor Castle, and Britons held thousands of street parties in the king's honour.

Amid pomp and pageantry, Charles and his wife Camilla were crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event in 70 years.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Charles and Camilla were "deeply touched by the events of yesterday" and "profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion and to the very many who turned out to show their support."

Charles and Camilla and other senior royals joined an audience of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests for the "Coronation Concert" at Windsor, the king's palace to the west of London.

"As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us, and she'd be a very proud mother," Charles' heir, William, said at a speech at the evening concert, to huge cheers.

William paid tribute to his father's service and others who serve, including teachers and hospital workers, many of whom have been striking in recent months.

Among the performers were singers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli, pop group Take That and pianist Lang Lang, while Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh also featured.

Charles was shown waving a mini union flag from the royal box and laughing at jokes, including one that labelled Charles, a keen painter, as the "artist formerly known as Prince".

The festivities included a "Lighting up the Nation" event, with projections and laser displays illuminating landmarks and areas of natural beauty across the country.

COME TOGETHER

Earlier on Sunday, the king's younger brother, Prince Edward, his sister Princess Anne, and his nieces Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended "Big Lunch" events, joining some of the estimated 50,000 street parties being held around the country.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among those hosting a coronation lunch, with the guests including Ukrainian families, youth groups and U.S. first lady Jill Biden.

At a street party in Hackney, east London, local councillor Joe Walker said that the coronation had been a unifying force as the country recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic turmoil.

"I think especially after the pandemic and the lockdown, and during the cost of living crisis people need a reason to come together and celebrate and today it has been a really great day to do that," he said.

Not everyone has celebrated the coronation, however, with anti-monarchists saying the "right to protest peacefully in the UK no longer exists" after some activists were detained for hours on Saturday.

Police said they believed the protesters intended to disrupt the royal procession.

Responding to questions raised over whether the police response had been disproportionate and curtailed the right to free speech, Culture Minister Lucy Frazer said she believed the police had overall "managed to get that balance right".

King Charles III / Prince William

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

20h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

23h | Mode
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

13h | TBS World
How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

15h | TBS Entertainment
Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

14h | TBS Face to Face
Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work