Prince William and Kate's new titles and roles as Charles becomes King

Europe

Hindustan Times
09 September, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 03:05 pm

Related News

Prince William and Kate's new titles and roles as Charles becomes King

Hindustan Times
09 September, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 03:05 pm
Britain&#039;s Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Photo: AP via Hindustan Times
Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Photo: AP via Hindustan Times

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to adopt new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced Thursday the Queen had died, social media handles operated by Kensington Palace - the official residence of the royal couple - was updated to refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of both Cornwall and Cambridge.

Traditionally, the title of Duke of Cornwall is held by the eldest son of the reigning monarch while his wife is given the title of Duchess. Until the Queen's death William and Kate were known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - titles bestowed in April 2011.

Additionally, the couple is also expected to inherit the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

The title was previously held by Charles until the Queen's death.

William and Kate married in 2011 and have three children - George, Charlotte and Louis.

In August 2022, a YouGov poll put William and Kate as the British public's second and third-favourite royals, trailing only the Queen.

"I think William and Kate mirror, in many ways, a young queen and Philip," veteran royal correspondent Robert Jobson told news agency AFP. "They're not so young now, but in that respect they will certainly give the monarchy, after such old monarchs, a sense of modernity that is probably needed to help with its continuity."

Prince William / Kate Middleton / Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director, Economic Research Group. Illustration: TBS

Introspection: Resetting our perspectives on the multilateral lending agencies

3h | Analysis
Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

5h | Splash
Large fruit bats are still a common sight in Dhaka city.

Unseen benefits of bats outweigh their stigmatised portrayals

7h | Earth
Bangladesh’s solar irrigation systems are not grid integrated. As a result, 50-60% of installed solar capacity is wasted. Photo: Solargao Ltd

Solar irrigation systems are gaining popularity, but challenges remain

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

3h | Videos
Who will stop noise pollution?

Who will stop noise pollution?

3h | Videos
This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

3h | Videos
Scenic beauty of Devatakhum

Scenic beauty of Devatakhum

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’