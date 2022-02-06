Prince Charles leads tribute to Queen after 70 years on the throne

Europe

Reuters
06 February, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 05:51 pm

Related News

Prince Charles leads tribute to Queen after 70 years on the throne

Reuters
06 February, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 05:51 pm
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth, Charles, the Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain October 14, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Charles, the Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain October 14, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Britain's Prince Charles led tributes to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on the 70-year anniversary of her accession to the throne on Sunday, saying it was an opportunity for the country to unite and celebrate her service to the nation.

Charles also thanked the queen for her statement on Saturday that she hoped the heir to the throne's wife, Camilla, would become Queen Consort when he becomes king. read more

"We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish," he said in a statement. "As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

"The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come."

World+Biz

Queen Elizabeth II / British Queen Elizabeth II

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

2h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

5h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

7h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: The story of an 'engineer-turned-lipstick-seller'

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

2h | Videos
Chess Puzzle Solved After 150 Years

Chess Puzzle Solved After 150 Years

2h | Videos
Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

21h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places