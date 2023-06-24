Is Prigozhin staging a coup in Russia?

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 07:43 pm

Is Prigozhin staging a coup in Russia?

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 07:43 pm
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks inside the headquarters of the Russian southern army military command center, which is taken under control of Wagner PMC, according to him, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia in this still image taken from a video released June 24, 2023. Press service of &quot;Concord&quot;/Handout via REUTERS
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks inside the headquarters of the Russian southern army military command center, which is taken under control of Wagner PMC, according to him, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia in this still image taken from a video released June 24, 2023. Press service of "Concord"/Handout via REUTERS

This is a defining moment in Russia's 16-month full-scale war in Ukraine and potentially a challenge to Vladimir Putin's grip on power, reports BBC.

The Russian leader has accused Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin of treason, embarking on an armed rebellion and "a stab in the back of our country".

One of Russia's most important figures, Prigozhin says his aim is "not a military coup but a march for justice".

This is a turning point in Russia's 16-month long, full-scale war in Ukraine and might pose a threat to Vladimir Putin's hold on power.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner mercenary company, has been charged by the Russian president with treason, planning an armed uprising, and "a stab in the back of our country".

Prigozhin, one of the most significant individuals in Russia, claims that his goal is "not a military coup but a march for justice".

What is happening with the Wagner group?

Prigozhin has been playing a crucial role in the Ukraine war, recruiting thousands to his Wagner mercenary group, especially from Russian jails.

He has long been in an open feud with the military chiefs in charge of the war, but that has now turned into a revolt.

Wagner forces have crossed from occupied eastern Ukraine into the big southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, and claim to have taken control of its military facilities.

President Putin says the situation is difficult but has promised to do everything to defend Russia.

Is this a coup?

Prigozhin dismisses all claims of a military coup as absurd.

However, what initially started as a heated dispute over the military's failure to adequately equip and arm Prigozhin's mercenaries has now escalated into a direct confrontation with two key figures responsible for running the war - Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and armed forces chief Valery Gerasimov.

While it cannot be considered a coup at this point, as there has been no attempt to seize power from the government, it is an endeavour to oust Russia's top military brass and thereby challenge the president's authority. Although Prigozhin's "private military company" does not officially represent the armed forces, he claims to enjoy broad support.

The Kremlin is treating this situation with utmost seriousness. The entire Moscow region is on high alert, operating under a stringent "counter-terrorist operation regime," and major events have been cancelled. Similar measures are also in effect in the Voronezh region near the northeastern border of Ukraine.

Prigozhin said, "There are 25,000 of us. Anyone who wishes can join." While this number is insufficient to pose a direct threat to the president, it does present a challenge to the military leadership.

By moving his forces across the border into Rostov, Prigozhin appears to have encircled the military headquarters overseeing the war and claims that both the minister and chief of staff have fled.

Prigozhin denies betraying Russia and openly criticised the president, stating that he is "deeply wrong".

What does Prigozhin want?

His concept of a "march for justice" is vague, but it is obvious that he wants to oust the military leadership because things with them have gotten out of hand so quickly.

In Rostov on Friday, according to a video that has since surfaced, Prigozhin warned the deputy defence minister and a general that unless they came to talk to him, his mercenaries would seal off the city and move towards Moscow.

In the Voronezh area, north of Rostov, there have been reports of a military helicopter being shot down and a Wagner convoy moving north up the M4 highway.

Prigozhin contends that his beef is not with the Russian troops in Ukraine, but rather with the "clowns" commanding them. Several generals have urged him to cool down but it all seems too late.

