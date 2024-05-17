Portraits of British royals from last 100 years on show in new London exhibit

Europe

Reuters
17 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 12:13 pm

Related News

Portraits of British royals from last 100 years on show in new London exhibit

The exhibition begins with a 1923 engagement portrait of Prince Albert and Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, which hangs close to the 2023 official coronation portrait of King Charles

Reuters
17 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 12:13 pm
Employees from Royal Collection Trust, Ashleigh and Meredith pose as they view ‘King Charles III when the Prince of Wales’ by Nadav Kander in 2013 which forms part of the new exhibition ‘Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography’ at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Employees from Royal Collection Trust, Ashleigh and Meredith pose as they view ‘King Charles III when the Prince of Wales’ by Nadav Kander in 2013 which forms part of the new exhibition ‘Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography’ at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville

From Andy Warhol's colourful depiction of Queen Elizabeth II to Cecil Beaton's pictures of her sister Princess Margaret, a new exhibition looks at portrait photography of Britain's royal family over the last 100 years.

"Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography", which opens at The King's Gallery in Buckingham Palace on Friday, features more than 150 photographic prints, proofs and documents from the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives, some of them never released or seen before in public.

"This exhibition charts the evolution of royal portraits photography over the past century, so from... the high society glamour of the 1920s all the way to the coronation of King Charles III in 2023," Allesandro Nasini, senior curator of photographs at the Royal Collection Trust and exhibition curator, told Reuters.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The exhibition begins with a 1923 engagement portrait of Prince Albert and Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, which hangs close to the 2023 official coronation portrait of King Charles.

"(They are) exactly 100 years apart. We have analogue technology one side, digital technology (on the other), monochrome, colour and a private commission and the official. I think gives the range... of the exhibition which goes from the very private to the very public, the official."

Among highlights is a colourful 1985 screenprint of Elizabeth II, who died in 2022, by Warhol, based on a portrait of the monarch and features "diamond dust", or fine particles of crushed glass.

There are wartime images of the royal family, including some by society photographer Beaton who took many portraits of the royal family over several decades.

A 40th-birthday portrait of Prince William's wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, hangs near a painting that inspired it: that of a previous Princess of Wales, Alexandra of Denmark.

The exhibition also features pictures of the royals by famous photographers including Annie Leibovitz, David Bailey and Rankin.

World+Biz

British Royals / UK / Royal family

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

2h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

4h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

4h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

15h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

17h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

17h | Videos
Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

16h | Videos