Pope decries Church conservatives encased in "suit of armour"

Europe

Reuters
07 January, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 11:05 am

Related News

Pope decries Church conservatives encased in "suit of armour"

On the Feast of the Epiphany, Francis seemed to direct specific criticism at those who have baulked at his decision to restrict the traditionalist Latin Mass, saying the liturgy could not be trapped in a "dead language"

Reuters
07 January, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 11:05 am
Pope Francis celebrates Mass for the Feast of Epiphany in Saint Peter&#039;s Basilica at the Vatican 6 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Pope Francis celebrates Mass for the Feast of Epiphany in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican 6 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis took an apparent dig at conservatives resisting change in the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, lamenting those whose religion he said was self-referential and encased in a "suit of armour".

On the Feast of the Epiphany, Francis seemed to direct specific criticism at those who have baulked at his decision to restrict the traditionalist Latin Mass, saying the liturgy could not be trapped in a "dead language."

"Have we been stuck all too long, nestled inside a conventional, external and formal religiosity that no longer warms our hearts and changes our lives?" Francis said.

"Do our words and our liturgies ignite in people's hearts a desire to move towards God, or are they a "dead language" that speaks only of itself and to itself?"

The Latin Mass went out of general use after the 1962-1965 Second Vatican Council and was substituted by local languages.

In July, having argued that the Latin Mass was being exploited by anti-reformists to harm the Church's unity, Francis tightened regulations on when it could be celebrated, overturning decisions by his two predecessors.

Since then some conservatives, including bishops, have openly defied the pope, resulting in the latest chapter of what some have dubbed the Church's "liturgy wars".

Faith was not "a suit of armour that encases us; instead, it is a fascinating journey, a constant and restless movement, ever in search of God," Francis said.

The pope made his comments in the homily at a Mass in St Peter's Basilica on the day Christians commemorate what the Bible says was the arrival of the three wise men, or magi, in Bethlehem following Jesus' birth.

Participation was limited to about 1,500 people because of Covid-19 restrictions.

World+Biz

Pope Francis / Vatican / Christian

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘We need to overhaul our tax management to raise tax revenue’

2h | Panorama
Though the pandemic has had a hand in the failure of music cafes, the cafe owners and the musicians have to share some of the blame.

Why music cafes have failed to take off in Dhaka

2h | Panorama
Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

1d | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

1h | Videos
Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

2h | Videos
Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

15h | Videos
The mysterious door that cannot be opened

The mysterious door that cannot be opened

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership