Poll shows UK's Sunak would lose leadership contest in final members' vote

Reuters
19 July, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 06:29 pm

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walks for a radio interview in London, Britain, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walks for a radio interview in London, Britain, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Rishi Sunak, frontrunner in the contest to become Britain's next prime minister, would lose to any of his remaining opponents if he makes it throught to the final stage of the contest when rank and file party members get to vote, polling showed on Tuesday.

The YouGov poll of Conservative Party members showed Sunak would lose a runoff vote against either Kemi Badenoch, Liz Truss or Penny Mordaunt. The polling was published by Sky News.

