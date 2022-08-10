Polish PM calls for reform against EU 'imperialism': Welt op-ed

Europe

Reuters
10 August, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 02:51 pm

Related News

Polish PM calls for reform against EU 'imperialism': Welt op-ed

Reuters
10 August, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 02:51 pm
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Photo: Collected
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Photo: Collected

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the European Union of imperialistic behaviour towards smaller member states in an op-ed published on the Welt news website on Wednesday.

"Political practice has shown that the positions of Germany and France count more than all the others," Morawiecki wrote for the German news outlet, calling for a more consensus-based approach.

"So we are dealing with a formal democracy and a de facto oligarchy in which the strongest hold power," he said, adding that EU imperialism must be combated as well as Russian imperialism.

The prime minister, whose nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government has clashed repeatedly with Brussels over rule of law issues, said the Russian invasion of Ukraine had thrown a spotlight on the EU's shortcomings.

He called for "profound reform that puts the common good and equality back at the forefront of the union's principles."

Ruling party politicians in Poland have said Warsaw could hit back at the EU if the country does not get its share of pandemic recovery funds. Brussels has signalled it is not satisfied with Poland's latest judicial reforms.

World+Biz

Poland / Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki / Europe / Imperialism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1d | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

1d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

1h | Videos
Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

2h | Videos
Apple device control may go to someone else if not updated

Apple device control may go to someone else if not updated

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

6
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import