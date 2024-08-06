Polish man to stand trial over assault on Denmark's prime minister

Europe

Reuters
06 August, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 02:42 pm

Related News

Polish man to stand trial over assault on Denmark's prime minister

The incident, which took place two days before European Parliament elections, left Frederiksen with a minor neck injury and led her to cancel several engagements while warning of rising aggression in public

Reuters
06 August, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 02:42 pm
Mette Frederiksen speaks to the media after the Social Democrats&#039; party leader speech on the Main Stage during the People&#039;s Meeting 2024, Allinge, Bornholm, Denmark, June 14, 2024. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Thomas Traasdahl via REUTERS/File Photo
Mette Frederiksen speaks to the media after the Social Democrats' party leader speech on the Main Stage during the People's Meeting 2024, Allinge, Bornholm, Denmark, June 14, 2024. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Thomas Traasdahl via REUTERS/File Photo

A Polish man will stand trial in Denmark on Tuesday over an attack on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in central Copenhagen in early June, facing charges of assaulting a public official.

The incident, which took place two days before European Parliament elections, left Frederiksen with a minor neck injury and led her to cancel several engagements while warning of rising aggression in public.

The attack in Denmark happened three weeks after Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was seriously injured in an assassination attempt and just over a month before the shooting of US presidential contender Donald Trump.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 39-year-old man who is accused of punching Frederiksen said in preliminary questioning that he was not guilty of the offence. He said he could not remember much from the episode due to intoxication, according to police.

Investigators have said he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time, and was believed to be unaware that the victim was Denmark's prime minister. Danish media said the suspect had been living in Denmark for several years.

Frederiksen, who was accompanied by security guards, sustained a minor whiplash injury in the assault, which occurred in a square in Copenhagen's centre, her office has said.

She was able to walk away from the incident unaided, eyewitnesses have told Reuters.

In a television interview a few days later, Frederiksen said she had observed a shift in public discourse in recent years, with a harsh tone developing on social media and "a lot of shouting in public, people behaving very, very aggressively."

A verdict in the case could come as soon as Wednesday, the Copenhagen court has said.

The suspect's lawyer was not available for comment, and the public prosecutor declined to comment.

 

World+Biz

Denmark / Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen / Mette Frederiksen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos