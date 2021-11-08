Policeman survives knife attack in French Riviera city of Cannes

Europe

Reuters
08 November, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 04:53 pm

Related News

Policeman survives knife attack in French Riviera city of Cannes

Reuters
08 November, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 04:53 pm
Member of French parliament Eric Ciotti visits the police station where, according to reports, a police official was injured after being stabbed with a knife, in Cannes, France, November 8, 2021. Twitter/ECiotti/via REUTERS
Member of French parliament Eric Ciotti visits the police station where, according to reports, a police official was injured after being stabbed with a knife, in Cannes, France, November 8, 2021. Twitter/ECiotti/via REUTERS

A policeman survived a knife attack in the French Riviera city of Cannes on Monday, with media quoting a police source as saying the assailant had said he was acting "in the name of the Prophet".

BFM TV and Le Figaro newspaper said the suspect was an Algerian national who held an Italian residency permit.

The policeman emerged from the attack unscathed, saved from serious injury or worse by his bulletproof vest, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin who added that the assailant had been "neutralised" by other officers.

Cannes Mayor David Lisnard said the incident was "sickening".

The attack comes as President Emmanuel Macron tries to persuade voters that his government is in control of security and violent crime, six months before elections in which the far right and conservatives pose the biggest threat to his re-election hopes.

Eric Ciotti, a conservative lawmaker from southeastern France, who is challenging for the mainstream centre-right presidential ticket, called the incident a terrorist attack though he did not offer any evidence for that.

The investigation is in the hands of the local prosecutor for now and not the national anti-terrorism prosecutor.

Darmanin said he would travel to Cannes, a glitzy Mediterranean resort popular with celebrities and tycoons, and which hosts the annual Cannes Film Festival.

BFM TV, citing a police source, said the attacker opened the door of a police car stationed in front of a police station and stabbed the policeman at the wheel with a knife.

He then tried to attack a second policeman in the car but a third policeman opened fire, seriously wounding the attacker, it said.

BFM TV and Nice Matin newspaper cited a police source as saying the suspect said he had carried out the attack "in the name of the Prophet" Mohammad, hinting at possible Islamist militant links.

The attack coincides with the trial of Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of an Islamic State cell that carried out gun-and-bomb attacks on entertainment venues in Paris in November 2015, killing 130 people.

World+Biz

Knife attack / French Riviera city of Cannes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2h | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2h | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test