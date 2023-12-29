Poland says Russian missile passed through its airspace

Europe

AFP
29 December, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 09:48 pm

Related News

Poland says Russian missile passed through its airspace

AFP
29 December, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 09:48 pm
Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service patrol along the Ukraine-Belarus border, near the border with Poland, in Volyn region, Ukraine, on November 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service patrol along the Ukraine-Belarus border, near the border with Poland, in Volyn region, Ukraine, on November 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters

A Russian missile passed through Polish airspace Friday, entering from and then back into Ukraine, the Polish army said, as Russia pummelled Ukraine with one of the biggest air attacks of the war.

"Everything indicates that a Russian missile entered Polish airspace... It also left our airspace," said General Wieslaw Kukula, chief of the general staff of the Polish armed forces.

"We have national and allied radar confirmation," he told reporters.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The missile was in Polish airspace for three minutes, said Maciej Klisz, operational commander of the Polish army.

"We sent our forces, fighter jets, to intercept it and shoot it down if necessary but the duration and the flight path... made this impossible and allowed the missile to leave Polish territory," Klisz said.

Klisz said Poland's air defence system had been put on alert because of a wave of Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine.

The army said it had also carried out a ground search in the place where the signal from the missile was lost.

Polish civilian and military authorities have held emergency meetings and Polish President Andrzej Duda has spoken to NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg following the incident, officials said.

In November 2022, a Ukrainian air defence missile fell in the Polish village of Przewodow near the border, killing two civilians.

The explosion occurred at a grain storage site near a school about six kilometres from the border during another intensive Russian bombardment of Ukraine.

There was initial doubt about whether the missile was Russian, raising concern that NATO could become directly involved in the war as member state Poland is covered by the alliance's collective defence agreement.

World+Biz

Poland / Russia / Missile

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

7h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Can Southeast Asia afford to retire its coal plants?

13h | Panorama
Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

11h | Panorama
Whether it be because of dust kicked up by the metro rail’s construction works or smoke produced by unfit vehicles, Karwan Bazar&#039;s highly polluted air is a health hazard to all that pass through the area. PHOTOS: RAJIB DHAR

What Karwan Bazar-Farmgate's 'labour pain' tells us about Dhaka's pollution

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

23h | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

1d | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

1d | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

1d | Videos