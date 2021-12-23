Poland reports highest number of Covid-related deaths in fourth wave

A medical specialist treats a patient in a ward for people suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a city hospital in Gliwice, Poland, December 2, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Poland reported 775 Covid-related deaths on Friday, the highest daily number in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the data from the health ministry showed.

Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that has forced authorities to tighten restrictions. On Friday Poland reported 18,021 new coronavirus cases with the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic crossing 4 million.

"Unfortunately, (deaths) dominate among the elderly and the unvaccinated... we do not get vaccinated and we go to hospitals too late," ministry's spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz told reporters.

The ministry also said that almost 83% of 775 people who died last day were over 65 years old, while 73% of dead were not vaccinated.

