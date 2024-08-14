Poland buys 96 Apache helicopters from the US

An AH-64E Apache attack helicopter lands during &#039;Combat Readiness Week&#039; drills in Hsinchu, Taiwan, October 29, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
An AH-64E Apache attack helicopter lands during 'Combat Readiness Week' drills in Hsinchu, Taiwan, October 29, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

Poland on Tuesday signed a contract with the US to buy 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters as it bolsters its armed forces following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Under the deal with the US government announced by Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the helicopters will provide new combat capabilities in terms of target engagement and reconnaissance, and will replace Poland's post-Soviet Mi-24 helicopters. 

In August 2023 the US approved the sale of 96 AH-64E Apaches and related equipment to Poland for about $12 billion.

The deal provides a logistics package, including equipment for helicopter maintenance, airport and hangar equipment and technical support, a training package, and ammunition and spare parts. 

Earlier this month, Poland's defence ministry signed offset deals with Boeing and General Electric worth nearly 1 billion zlotys ($255 million) to compensate for the Apache deal.

