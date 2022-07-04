In pictures: Deadly shooting at mall in Copenhagen
The terrorist threat against Denmark is currently assessed to be "serious", with the biggest threat coming from "militant Islamism", according to the latest report from the Danish Security and Intelligence Service
- Several killed, several injured in mall shooting
- Police say have arrested one suspect
- Footage shows people fleeing in panic
- Currently nothing to suggest racist motive, police say
At least three people were killed and several more were woundedin a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday, Danish police said, adding they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and charged him with manslaughter.
The attack rocked Denmark at the end of an otherwise joyful week, just after it hosted the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race. The event had sent hundreds of thousands of cheering Danes into the streets across the country.
The attack follows a deadly shooting in neighbouring Norway last week, in which two people were killed by a lone shooter in the capital Oslo.
Denmark last saw a militant attack in 2015, when two people were killed and six police officers wounded when a lone gunman shot and killed a man outside a culture centre hosting a debate on freedom of speech, and later killed a person outside a Jewish synagogue in central Copenhagen. That gunman was killed in a shoot-out with police.