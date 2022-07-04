In pictures: Deadly shooting at mall in Copenhagen

Europe

Reuters
04 July, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 10:35 am

Related News

In pictures: Deadly shooting at mall in Copenhagen

The terrorist threat against Denmark is currently assessed to be "serious", with the biggest threat coming from "militant Islamism", according to the latest report from the Danish Security and Intelligence Service

Reuters
04 July, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 10:35 am
People embrace outside Field&#039;s shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS
People embrace outside Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS
  • Several killed, several injured in mall shooting
  • Police say have arrested one suspect
  • Footage shows people fleeing in panic
  • Currently nothing to suggest racist motive, police say

At least three people were killed and several more were woundedin a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday, Danish police said, adding they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and charged him with manslaughter.

People leave Field&#039;s shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS
People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS

The attack rocked Denmark at the end of an otherwise joyful week, just after it hosted the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race. The event had sent hundreds of thousands of cheering Danes into the streets across the country.

People leave Field&#039;s shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS
People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS

The attack follows a deadly shooting in neighbouring Norway last week, in which two people were killed by a lone shooter in the capital Oslo.

Denmark in shock as gunman kills three at Copenhagen shopping mall

People leave Field&#039;s shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS
People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS

Denmark last saw a militant attack in 2015, when two people were killed and six police officers wounded when a lone gunman shot and killed a man outside a culture centre hosting a debate on freedom of speech, and later killed a person outside a Jewish synagogue in central Copenhagen. That gunman was killed in a shoot-out with police.

People leave Field&#039;s shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS
People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS

An ambulance and armed police stand outside Field&#039;s shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS
An ambulance and armed police stand outside Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS

Emergency personnel arrive at Fields shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS
Emergency personnel arrive at Fields shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS

Armed Police stand guard outside Fields shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS
Armed Police stand guard outside Fields shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS

People leave Fields shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Bech via REUTERS
People leave Fields shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Bech via REUTERS

Police officers gather outside Fields shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Bech via REUTERS
Police officers gather outside Fields shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Bech via REUTERS
People leave Field&#039;s shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS
People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS
People leave Fields shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Bech via REUTERS
People leave Fields shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Bech via REUTERS

 

Top News / World+Biz

Denmark / Copenhagen / Copenhagen shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Japan is involved in several projects in Bangladesh such as the metro rail, which is set to commence operation by the end of 2022. Photo: Mumit M

‘The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative’

1h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

22h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

22h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

11h | Videos
Tattoo industry growing in Bangladesh

Tattoo industry growing in Bangladesh

11h | Videos
Ukraine to receive huge arms consignment

Ukraine to receive huge arms consignment

12h | Videos
Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation