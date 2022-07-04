In pictures: Deadly shooting at mall in Copenhagen

People embrace outside Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS

Several killed, several injured in mall shooting

Police say have arrested one suspect

Footage shows people fleeing in panic

Currently nothing to suggest racist motive, police say

At least three people were killed and several more were woundedin a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday, Danish police said, adding they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and charged him with manslaughter.

The attack rocked Denmark at the end of an otherwise joyful week, just after it hosted the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race. The event had sent hundreds of thousands of cheering Danes into the streets across the country.

The attack follows a deadly shooting in neighbouring Norway last week, in which two people were killed by a lone shooter in the capital Oslo.

Denmark last saw a militant attack in 2015, when two people were killed and six police officers wounded when a lone gunman shot and killed a man outside a culture centre hosting a debate on freedom of speech, and later killed a person outside a Jewish synagogue in central Copenhagen. That gunman was killed in a shoot-out with police.

