People of Ukraine need peace, but West does not care: Belarusian President

People react at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The people of Ukraine need peace, but no one in the West cares a bit, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in his address to the Belarusian people and parliament on Friday.

"Don't the people of Ukraine need peace? But no one cares about the opinion of the people," said Lukashenko.

The Belarusian president recalled that at a certain point he "tried to turn the president of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky the right way."

"I told Zelensky: a war is underway on your territory. In due time, the people will ask you why you didn't stop the war," Lukashenko added.