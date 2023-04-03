Parisians vote to ban e-scooters from French capital

Europe

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 10:23 am

Related News

Parisians vote to ban e-scooters from French capital

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 10:23 am
A woman rides an electric scooter by Tier sharing service, on the eve of a public vote on whether or not to ban rental electric scooters in Paris, France, April 1, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A woman rides an electric scooter by Tier sharing service, on the eve of a public vote on whether or not to ban rental electric scooters in Paris, France, April 1, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

An overwhelming majority of Parisians voted to ban electric scooters from the streets of the French capital on Sunday, in a non-binding referendum that city authorities have said they would follow.

The ban won between 85.77% and 91.77% of the votes in the 20 Paris districts that published results, according to the City of Paris website on what was billed as a rare "public consultation" and prompted long queues at ballot boxes around the city.

"I preferred to vote against, because in Paris it's a mess," railway worker Ibrahim Beutchoutak, 47, told Reuters TV. "The way it's organised, the danger that it creates in Paris, the visual pollution, it's not good."

Cities worldwide are tightening regulations on e-scooters, limiting the number of operators as well as speed and where they can park.

In 2021, 24 people died in scooter-related accidents in France, including one in Paris. Last year, Paris registered 459 accidents with e-scooters and similar vehicles, including three fatal ones.

"In my work, we see a lot of road accidents caused by scooters, so we really see the negative effects," general physician Audrey Cordier, 38, told Reuters after voting against the scooters.

Electric scooters accessed through smartphone apps have operated in Paris since 2018, but following complaints about their anarchic deployment, Paris in 2020 cut the number of operators to three.

It gave them a three-year contract, required that scooters' speed be capped at 20 km/hour and imposed designated scooter parking areas. The current contracts will run until September.

Operators had offered further regulations, including checking users were over 18, fixing licence plates so police could identify traffic offenders and limiting to one passenger.

On Sunday, operators such as Tier and Lime sent free voucher codes to users to encourage them to vote against the ban.

Some voters said they would have rather had tighter regulations than an outright ban.

"I voted for (the scooters) because I'm against the rather binary choice we're given in this referendum. I don't want scooters to do whatever they wants on pavements, but banning them is not the priority," Pierre Waeckerle, 35, said.

World+Biz

Paris / Electric scooter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

1h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

1h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

1h | Panorama
Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

22h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

18h | TBS Entertainment
Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

19h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

22h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend