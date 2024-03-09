Over 80% of Russians approve of Putin's work

BSS/TASS
09 March, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 11:39 am

Over 80% of Russians approve of Putin's work

According to the survey, 83% of the respondents said that they evaluate Putin's endeavors positively

BSS/TASS
09 March, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 11:39 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2023. Sputnik/Alexei Babushkin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2023. Sputnik/Alexei Babushkin/Kremlin via REUTERS

About 83% of the polled Russians give a positive assessment of the work of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM).

According to the survey, 83% of the respondents said that they evaluate Putin's endeavors positively. The level of Russians' trust in Putin is about 82%.

In addition, 55% of those polled approved of the Russian government's work, while 61% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's work.

The United Russia tops the rating, as 53% of the respondents would cast their ballots for this party.

The FOMnibus weekly poll was conducted among 1,500 adults from 104 urban and rural populated localities in 53 Russian regions on March 1-3, 2024.

