One killed, several injured in roller coaster accident in Sweden

Reuters
25 June, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 05:41 pm

Police officers work at the scene after a roller coaster accident took place at an amusement park, according to the police, in Stockholm, Sweden, 25 June, 2023. Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Police officers work at the scene after a roller coaster accident took place at an amusement park, according to the police, in Stockholm, Sweden, 25 June, 2023. Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

One person was killed and several were injured in a roller coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital on Sunday, the TT news agency reported, citing a park spokesperson.

Public broadcaster SVT, citing eyewitnesses, said the park's Jetline roller coaster had partly derailed during a ride.

Police said they were still investigating.

"We are emptying the park and we've started our investigation," a police spokesperson said.

The Grona Lund park was not immediately available for comment.

The steel-tracked Jetline roller coaster reaches a speed of up to 90 kilometres per hour (56mph) and a height of 30 metres (98 feet), transporting more than one million visitors each year, the amusement park says on its website.

