Ukraine and the West have resorted to false flag operations to persuade everyone that ISIS was behind the terror attack at a concert hall near Moscow, said Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT.

Simonyan, also the editor-in-chief of the state-owned media group Rossiya Segodnya, stressed that the names and faces of the perpetrators are already known to authorities and that the terrorists gave everything away during interrogation, reports Sputnik.

Simonyan claimed that the perpetrators were chosen to carry out the attack in a manner that would allow the West to persuade the international community that ISIS was behind the attack.

She added that the enthusiasm displayed by Western media when they tried to persuade everyone that ISIS was responsible even before arrests were made gave them away completely.

The attack took place on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow and was followed by a massive fire, leaving 133 people dead and more than 150 were injured.

In the hours following the attack, Western media reported that radical jihadist organisation ISIS was behind it, while Ukrainian officials also said that they had nothing to do with the incident.

However, according to Russian law enforcement agencies, suspects were detained in Russia's Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border and they had a support base on the other side of the border.