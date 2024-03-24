This is not ISIS: RT editor-in-chief on Moscow concert attack

Europe

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 08:52 pm

Related News

This is not ISIS: RT editor-in-chief on Moscow concert attack

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 08:52 pm
Margarita Simonyan. Photo: Collected
Margarita Simonyan. Photo: Collected

Ukraine and the West have resorted to false flag operations to persuade everyone that ISIS was behind the terror attack at a concert hall near Moscow, said Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT.

Simonyan, also the editor-in-chief of the state-owned media group Rossiya Segodnya, stressed that the names and faces of the perpetrators are already known to authorities and that the terrorists gave everything away during interrogation, reports Sputnik.

Simonyan claimed that the perpetrators were chosen to carry out the attack in a manner that would allow the West to persuade the international community that ISIS was behind the attack.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She added that the enthusiasm displayed by Western media when they tried to persuade everyone that ISIS was responsible even before arrests were made gave them away completely.

The attack took place on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow and was followed by a massive fire, leaving 133 people dead and more than 150 were injured.

In the hours following the attack, Western media reported that radical jihadist organisation ISIS was behind it, while Ukrainian officials also said that they had nothing to do with the incident.

However, according to Russian law enforcement agencies, suspects were detained in Russia's Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border and they had a support base on the other side of the border.

Top News / World+Biz

Moscow attack / Russia / RT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

9h | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

1d | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

1h | Videos
Why is the price of rice rising even though the supply is normal?

Why is the price of rice rising even though the supply is normal?

21m | Videos
Coastal people are suffering from mental illness

Coastal people are suffering from mental illness

2h | Videos
Success in palm cultivation in Mymensingh

Success in palm cultivation in Mymensingh

3h | Videos