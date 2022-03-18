Norway prepares for up to 100,000 Ukraine refugees this year, PM says

Some 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine in the last three weeks, almost all to Poland and other neighbouring countries, United Nations data shows

People flee near a destroyed bridge to cross Irpin River as Russia&#039;s invasion on Ukraine continues, in Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak
People flee near a destroyed bridge to cross Irpin River as Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues, in Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak

Norway believes the country will receive around 30,000 Ukrainian refugees this year but is preparing for a situation in which up to 100,000 may arrive as more people flee the Russian invasion, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told parliament on Friday.

Some 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine in the last three weeks, almost all to Poland and other neighbouring countries, United Nations data shows.

Around 2,000 have so far arrived in Norway.

