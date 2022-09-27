No big investiture for William and Kate as new Prince and Princess of Wales

27 September, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 08:53 pm

No big investiture for William and Kate as new Prince and Princess of Wales

Britain&#039;s Prince William and and his wife Britain&#039;s Catherine, Princess of Wales greet members of the public following a visit to the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, Wales, Britain, September 27, 2022. Paul Ellis/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prince William and and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales greet members of the public following a visit to the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, Wales, Britain, September 27, 2022. Paul Ellis/Pool via REUTERS

British royals William and Kate on Tuesday carried out their first Welsh visit since being made Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth, as a source said there were no plans for them to have a big investiture ceremony.

The couple returned to the island of Anglesey off the coast of north Wales where they lived when they were first married and William, now heir to the throne, worked as a Royal Air Force Search and Rescue helicopter pilot.

They visited the Holyhead Lifeboat Station before heading to Swansea in south Wales to meet volunteers based at a church.

Their office said the couple had a deep affection for Wales and would be spending more time there in their new roles, which were announced by William's father King Charles in his first address to the nation after the queen's death.

However, a royal source said there were no plans for an investiture ceremony similar to the lavish one held for Charles in 1969 at Caernarfon Castle.

The source said they were instead focusing on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales.

The eldest son of the monarch and heir to the throne has usually been made the Prince of Wales since 1301 when Edward I gave the title to his son, who was born at Caernarfon in north Wales.

